Four persons were arrested and charged on Wednesday, 4 August 2021 by officers attached to the CID, Sauteurs Police Station for Robbery with Violence and Housebreaking.

These individuals were allegedly involved in a robbery at a dwelling house at Mt Rose, St Patrick on 29 July 2021.

Lyndon Lambert, 37 years, Farmer of Conference, St Andrew; Peter Joseph, 24 years, Landscaper and Anderson Thomas, 35 years, Vendor both of La Poterie, St Andrew, and a juvenile were charged for Robbery with Violence. Lambert and Thomas were additionally charged for House Breaking and Stealing. Three of the accused, with the exception of Lindon Lambert were brought before the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 5 August 2021.

Joseph was granted bail in the amount of $10,000 with one surety, while Thomas and the juvenile were remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons and Bacolet Rehabilitation Centre, respectively. They are scheduled to reappear in court on 25 August 2021.

Lyndon Lambert remains in police custody, as additional charges may be preferred against him.

RGPF

