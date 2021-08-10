The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as a:

Laundry Technician

Houseman

Room Attendant

Steward

If successful, a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 16 August 2021 with curriculum vitae via email to:

The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist

Sandals Grenada

[email protected]

NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest, but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

