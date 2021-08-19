The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) South St George Police Station will setup a mobile unit at Mt Hartman Junction/Grand Anse Valley, St George, to serve members of the community of Grand Anse, St George and surrounding areas, on Friday, 20 August 2021, from 1 pm to 6 pm.

Officers will be on hand to receive complaints, obtain statements and provide general police services. As such, residents are invited to utilise these services.

The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks all for their cooperation.

RGPF

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.