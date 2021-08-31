by Linda Straker

First Covid-19-related death occurred in January 2021

Ministry of Health confirmed second death late Monday night

257 active cases are categorised as local cases

Health Minister Nickolas Steele has confirmed that he broke down in tears after learning of Grenada’s second Covid-19 related death. The first death occurred in January 2021.

Minister Delma Thomas who is responsible for Hospital Services wrote on her Facebook page early Tuesday morning, “Minister Steele I know how you feeling. It was painful, but God will continue to strengthen us in this difficult time. We are human so your crying isn’t a sign of weakness. It’s a sign of strength and you have trying to be strong and tough on us to understand the magnitude of this virus for too long.”

The Ministry of Health confirmed the second death via a news release late Monday night. “It is with deep regret that the Ministry of Health confirms Grenada’s second Covid-19 related death. More details will be provided after the family has been notified.”

The deceased is Nordica George of Gouyave, St John, the wife of a pastor. She was battling other medical ailments. Gouyave which is the town of the parish of St John, on the western side of the island is one of the communities with a significant number of Covid-19 positive cases.

A few hours before the death was announced, the Ministry reported that there were 104 new cases of Covid-19 in Grenada, bringing the total number of active cases to 267. Ten of the active cases are imported, while the remaining 257 are categorised as local cases.

Last week, Dr Shawn Charles Acting Chief Medical Officer declared that there was some degree of community spread on the island as the cases began to spike, and there was no clear indication of how the infection was transmitted.

In a parliamentary session in July 2021, Steele warned that unless there was a significant uptake in individuals becoming vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, as well as complying with health and safety Covid-19 protocols, many Grenadians were going to die from Covid-19.

