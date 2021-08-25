The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, and Forestry advises farmers and the public that the sale of plants at Mirabeau and Boulogne Propagation Stations has been suspended until further notice.

Patrons will be notified of the resumption of sale.

Please be guided accordingly.

Ministry of Agriculture…ensuring food and nutrition security for all.

GIS

