The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information informs the public that the Examinations Unit will be closed from Tuesday, 24 August to Monday, 30 August 2021 to facilitate infrastructural repairs.

The office is scheduled to re-open on Tuesday, 31 August, based on pre-established plans.

For urgent queries, officers of the unit can be reached at the following email addresses:

[email protected] or [email protected]

Thank you for your kind understanding and cooperation in this regard.

GIS

