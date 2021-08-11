by Linda Straker

NDC discussion with Clement began months ago

Clement made announcement during joint press conference with NDC

Clement’s appointees in Upper House will be affiliating with NDC

Tobias Clement, who resigned from the ruling New National Party in late 2019 and filled the vacant post of Opposition Leader in Grenada’s Lower House of Parliament in April 2020, has announced that he will be aligning himself with the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“We come together in the spirit of unity, in the spirit of reconciliation. To bring our resources, our talents together so that we can put the best foot forward to stem the tide of what is there now,” Clement announced during a joint press conference with the NDC on Wednesday, 11 August 2021.

“When you do all the calculations will more (political parties) be what is needed in Grenada at this point in time?” Clement asked while disclosing that 3 persons who he appointed in the Upper House of Parliament will be affiliating themselves with the NDC.

“We look at a developing platform for Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique that will bring people together…And so after much discussion and much calculation, we decide to put out the call there, and I did put out the call to say that if we have to go forward in a meaningful way, we must come together as opposition groups,” Clement said during the virtual news conference.

“So, I sat with the leadership of the NDC. We had some casual frank discussions as to the direction we want to go.” Clement claimed there was no behind the scene deal, or a hidden agenda attached to his public announcement that his political support will be aligned with the beliefs and views of the NDC. The NDC has failed to win any parliamentary seats in the 2013 and 2018 general elections.

Clement at present, is not a member of the NDC. However, the party has announced that it’s on a membership drive and in recent times, membership has been on the upswing.

Adrian Thomas who is Interim Leader of the NDC said that discussion with Clement began months ago and the announcement of the alliance was made to provide an update to the public, in particular the members of the party, that they are forward as a united team with Clement.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.