by Linda Straker
- Thompson appointed as Acting Chief Agriculture Officer on 9 August
- Daniel Lewis retired from post over 12 months ago
- Agriculture Senator Roderick St Clair very pleased to learn of appointment
Trevor Thompson, who was appointed to act as Chief Agriculture Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture as of 9 August 2021, said he will be leading the staff at the Ministry to bring about transformational change in the sector.
“I am humbled by this appointment and give God thanks. I am looking forward with heightened optimism to the challenge this post brings. I am of the utmost belief that by working together, we can achieve all that we set out to do, as this is an opportunity for the staff of the ministry to take charge of our destiny and bring about the transformational change the sector needs,” he was quoted as saying in a news release which announced his appointment.
Thompson, according to the release that is posted on the Ministry of Agriculture’s Facebook page, has been employed with the Ministry since 1985 and has been serving as Acting Chief Land Use Officer since 2015. During his over 36 years at the Ministry, Thompson lent his expertise to many different organisations. He is currently serving as Chair of Global Water Partnership-Caribbean and is a member of the Board of Directors of the National Water and Sewage Authority (NAWASA). He is also a climate change activist having served as the national focal point for the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.
He replaces Daniel Lewis who retired from the post over 12 months ago.
Roderick St Clair who represents the farming community in the Upper House of Parliament was very pleased to learn of the appointment. “I want to congratulate the Minister for Agriculture on being able to achieve this because this post has been vacated for several months… I personally have worked with Thompson for many years, and I want to congratulate him,” said St Clair. “From where I sit, I want to interpret that as a sign that the Minister is on a new trend to make things happen and be implemented. I look forward to him working in a spirit of coordination as he continues to address the challenges within the ministry and the agricultural sector.”
“That appointment to the Ministry of Agriculture shows that we can expect more as we work toward improving the deliverable of the work plan,” St Clair said.
Congratulations to him but like of these new recruits who knows what is expected from them the first step is to say what we want to hear which is changes will be made .
In saying that this guy has a lot of experience behind him and one would expect a lot of changes within and external.
Farming is needed and we have very good land to produce most of what we eat therefore it is crucial that we embrace the future with some positive approach.
Try and do farming without too much politics as you will only reap what you sore.