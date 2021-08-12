by Linda Straker

Thompson appointed as Acting Chief Agriculture Officer on 9 August

Daniel Lewis retired from post over 12 months ago

Agriculture Senator Roderick St Clair very pleased to learn of appointment

Trevor Thompson, who was appointed to act as Chief Agriculture Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture as of 9 August 2021, said he will be leading the staff at the Ministry to bring about transformational change in the sector.

“I am humbled by this appointment and give God thanks. I am looking forward with heightened optimism to the challenge this post brings. I am of the utmost belief that by working together, we can achieve all that we set out to do, as this is an opportunity for the staff of the ministry to take charge of our destiny and bring about the transformational change the sector needs,” he was quoted as saying in a news release which announced his appointment.

Thompson, according to the release that is posted on the Ministry of Agriculture’s Facebook page, has been employed with the Ministry since 1985 and has been serving as Acting Chief Land Use Officer since 2015. During his over 36 years at the Ministry, Thompson lent his expertise to many different organisations. He is currently serving as Chair of Global Water Partnership-Caribbean and is a member of the Board of Directors of the National Water and Sewage Authority (NAWASA). He is also a climate change activist having served as the national focal point for the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

He replaces Daniel Lewis who retired from the post over 12 months ago.

Roderick St Clair who represents the farming community in the Upper House of Parliament was very pleased to learn of the appointment. “I want to congratulate the Minister for Agriculture on being able to achieve this because this post has been vacated for several months… I personally have worked with Thompson for many years, and I want to congratulate him,” said St Clair. “From where I sit, I want to interpret that as a sign that the Minister is on a new trend to make things happen and be implemented. I look forward to him working in a spirit of coordination as he continues to address the challenges within the ministry and the agricultural sector.”

“That appointment to the Ministry of Agriculture shows that we can expect more as we work toward improving the deliverable of the work plan,” St Clair said.

