Dale Abraham, a 47-year-old Trinidadian National who arrived in Grenada on 5 August 2021, via a yacht, was arrested and charged for Failing to Submit to a Government Approved Quarantine Facility, Entering the State Without the Consent of an Immigration Officer, Failure to Present his Crew List in Duplicate to an Immigration Officer and Failure to Present himself to an Immigration Officer.

He was brought to court on Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 and fined EC$7,500 on the first charge, EC$500 on the second charge and Reprimanded and Discharged on the remaining charges. He was ordered to be removed from the State by the presiding magistrate.

The fine was ordered to be paid forthwith and the process to enforce his deportation began.

Office of Commissioner of Police

