The Transcultura Programme: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity launches this First Call for Applications in the framework of its Regional Scholarship Scheme.

It is a fully funded scheme supporting young artists and cultural professionals developing a career related to culture and creativity. Candidates will have the opportunity to enroll in short capacity-building courses on cultural heritage and creative industries offered by the Transcultura Regional Cultural Training Hub.

This Call for Application Round 1, offers free access to 10 online workshops conducted by the world-renowned International Film and Television School of San Antonio de los Baños (EICTV), for young Caribbeans within the Film Industry enabling them to develop a distinctly personal and innovative film project. This call is the first of several that will be launched throughout the Transcultura Programme for different fields within the cultural and creative industries.

Big Bang: Transmedia Narratives

Creative Visual Storytelling

Distribution workshop: Find a Market for your Film!

Production workshop: Develop your own film!

Story lab: “Cinematic Story Development”

Thinking on your feet: Things I learned while filming award-winning documentaries

Writing and Production of Low-Budget Films: Learning by Doing

Script Writing for Creative Women

The training, given by outstanding filmmakers from European Union, Latin America and the Caribbean, are designed to strengthen the skills and capacities of young artists and cultural professionals in the Caribbean.

These training opportunities are designed in both face-to-face and online formats, primarily in physical centres in Havana, but also through partner institutions like the University of the West Indies and its online campus. However, given the need to address and adapt the Scholarship Scheme to the Covid-19 outbreak, training opportunities are currently implemented exclusively in an online format. Training activities will be available in English, Spanish and French.

With this initiative, Transcultura aims to deepen cultural integration in the Caribbean and strengthen people-to-people cooperation by empowering young women and men as agents for sustainable development through capacity building in the cultural and creative industries, seeking to boost entrepreneurship and innovation, foster integration in the arts and culture sector, and create exchanges and networks to enhance complementarity and knowledge sharing.

Transcultura is a 4-year programme, funded by the European Union and implemented by the UNESCO Regional Office for Culture in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Do not miss this outstanding opportunity to become a Transcultura Fellow!

Please download the application documents for all the details here:

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.