The US Embassy in St George’s is pleased to announce the delivery of 29,250 Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses to Grenada this week.

These vaccines are donated to Grenada by the US Government as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s global vaccine sharing framework. If fully used, this donation could bring Grenada’s fully vaccinated population from 15% to 59%.

This donation is in addition to the more than 45,000 vaccines provided to Grenada through the COVAX Facility, which the United States supports with US$4 billion in financial commitments. Since April, COVAX has provided tens of thousands of residents in Grenada and the Eastern Caribbean access to Covid-19 vaccines.

The delivery of the Pfizer vaccine doses from the US Government began last week with the delivery of vaccines to St Kitts and Nevis (11,700); Antigua and Barbuda (17,550); St Vincent and the Grenadines (35,100), and Barbados (70,200). Saint Lucia received 52,650 doses on 17 August.

“We are proud to donate these vaccines to our friends in Grenada,” said US Embassy Principal Officer Karl Duckworth. “The United States supported Grenada and our neighbours in the Eastern Caribbean first with PPE and testing kits, then through the COVAX Facility, and now through this bilateral donation of vaccine doses. We are committed to returning to health and prosperity together.”

On 3 August, the Biden-Harris Administration announced it had donated and delivered more than 110 million doses to over 60 countries, exceeding its original framework for sharing 80 million doses and delivering on its promise of serving as an arsenal of vaccines for the world.

This pandemic knows no borders and helping our neighbors to contain the virus is critical to protecting the health and economic security of our shared community and stopping the spread of Covid-19 around the globe. All of the vaccines that the United States Government donates are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization. These are the same vaccines that all Americans can receive and are the same doses the United States is sharing globally. Scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities from the United States and the region have worked together to ensure the delivery of safe and effective vaccines.

As President Biden said, “From the beginning of my presidency, we have been clear-eyed that we need to attack this virus globally as well. This is about our responsibility — our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can — and our responsibility to our values. We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners.”

US Embassy, Bridgetown

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.