Job Title: LPG Plant Foreman
Employer: Sol EC Ltd – Grenada
Location: Sol EC Ltd – Grenada LPG Depot
Reports to: Facilities Supervisor
Subordinates: 9 (staff and contractors)
Purpose: To assure the safe and efficient day-to-day functioning of the SOL EC Ltd – Grenada LPG depot
Principal Accountabilities:
- Assure the highest level of safety awareness and practices at all times
- Supervision and full documentation of the process of receiving LPG product pumped from tankers, through pipelines and into the depot storage vessels Assure relevant information is distributed pre and post discharge within 24 hours
- General supervision of LPG plant operators
- Supervision and scheduling of LPG bulk and cylinder distribution utilising Otodata and CRM systems
- Scheduled Maintenance, scheduled inspections and general upkeep of all LPG plant and vehicles including off-road vehicles such as forklifts, trolley jacks and the like
- Assist with the preparation of annual capital and operational budgets for SOL EC Ltd- Grenada LPG facilities and deliver to time specified
- Carry out daily depot inspections and alert Facilities Supervisor of all pertinent issues
- Assist with periodic (Quarterly, bi-annual and annual) depot inspections or as per ops activity plan
- The general proper functioning of LPG plant, equipment and tooling
- Ensure that all HSE standards and practices are complied with in all work-related activities
- Assure all bulk storage tanks are dipped by 07:30 hours before each day’s operation and plant startup completed
- Fully supervise the LPG filling process per safety standards
- Record and investigate all stock variances and ensure targets of zero operational for packed stock and 0.5% of throughput for bulk are met
- Check specific gravity for each tank on Per tanker and keep records in dip book
- Record movements of all cylinders whether they be full, empty, for testing or for discard in IM System
- Record receipts and deliveries of all bottles and cylinders
- Reconcile bulk truck metered deliveries on a daily basis
- Verify the physical condition of all bottles and cylinders, upon receipt, to ensure that only vessels meeting defined group standards are passed for filling
- Supervise bottle and cylinder, cleaning and testing – file appropriate records for access
- Inspect and test delivery hoses and file records
- Assist with or carry out and record emergency exercises and drills at SOL EC Ltd – Grenada as required
- Assist in the preparation of operations improvement and cost saving initiatives and provide monthly updates for management meetings
- Contribute to the ongoing development and refinement of all maintenance strategies and demonstrate commitment to those implemented
- On time delivery of specific tasks that may be requested from time to time
- Participate in competence monitoring and performance assessment of SOL EC Ltd – Grenada Plant operators and contractors as appropriate
- Highlight and recommend the training needs of staff under direct supervision
- Agree and implement a training plan to address competency gaps in staff
- Schedule and participate in various industry-related training internal and external
- Assist with annual update of SOL EC Ltd – Grenada asset register as it pertains to SOL LPG Plant, facilities and buildings
- Assist where and when necessary with asset register in other SOL departments
- Participate in monthly HSE meetings
- Implement and record scheduled and ‘on the spot’ toolbox meetings as appropriate – not less than one per week to be signed off by the Facilities Supervisor and filed
- Assist with the verification and updating of contingency plans and stock for all facilities when necessary
- Full commitment to the implementation, practice and recording of critical procedures as per policy Such areas include (but are not limited to) PPE, PTW system, Plant change, conductivity testing, flash point testing
- Ensure LPG depot signage is updated, in place and legible at all times This should be incorporated into weekly depot inspections and a sign off is required
- Participate in and, when required, execute special drills and exercises such as annual oil spill exercise Such exercises and drills may be in collaboration with other oil companies and the emergency services
- Complete checks and activities as per Operations Activity plan
- Lead and coach staff
- Backfill for the white oil dispatcher during special leave period or as directed by the Management of SOL EC Ltd – Grenada
- Assist Operations Supervisor and Facilities Supervisors with administrative duties including the preparation of purchase orders for truck parts and LPG fittings
- Review CRM to ensure all maintenance emails/ calls are closed out and that our retail and commercial customers are aware of the status of the repairs
Qualification requirements:
- A sound secondary education or similar qualification in a technical field 3 to 5 years working in an industrial facility in more than one position with the last year in a supervisory capacity
- Other Competency Requirements: • Must be computer literate with proficiency in MS Outlook, MS Word and Excel
- Experience in supervising teams and individuals will be an asset
- A practical operator with a proven ability to get things done on time and on budget
- Numerate with the ability to analyse data
- Able to self plan, motivate, and deliver results
- Demonstrates enthusiasm and an attitude to work well with others in teams.
- Excellent interpersonal relationships with the proven ability to supervise people.
- HSSE and Emergency Codes compliance.
- Own a motor vehicle
Job Title: LPG Packed Driver Mate
Employer: Sol EC Ltd – Grenada
Location: Sol EC Ltd – Grenada LPG Depot
Reports to: LPG Plant Foreman
Subordinates: None
Purpose: To assure the safe and efficient day-to-day functioning of the SOL EC Ltd – Grenada LPG depot
Principal Accountabilities:
- Transport LPG from the plant to SOL customers, retailers or resellers
- Comply with all company safety rules, procedures and policies
- Maintain vehicle to comply with company standards
- Provide professional, courteous and high-level service to customers
- Complete field maintenance checks at customer sites and report finding to Supervisor
- Load, secure, transport, deliver and offload LPG to and from specified destinations
- Prepare and maintain records in accordance with procedures and policies
- Be prepared to work after-hours when necessary
- Ensure the LPG vehicle is kept clean at all times
- Checking that all cylinders (both empty and full) are accounted for against delivery sheets
- Contacting customers ahead of delivery times and to confirm delivery
- Assisting the driver with planning routes and advising about traffic diversions
- Process payments and issue receipts to customers
- Provide feedback on improving the SOL reseller network
- Prospect and grow resellers network and customer base by identifying new opportunities in communities
- Maintain a professional working appearance
- Assure the highest level of safety awareness and practices at all times
- Attend safety and toolbox meetings and execute tasks as assigned
- Assist and/or perform daily tank dips
- Assist with the process and documentation of receiving LPG products pumped from tankers, through pipelines and into the depot storage vessels
- Work with other staff and general sub-contractors used during the product receiving and/or cylinder and tank filling operations
- Perform scheduled maintenance; assist with scheduled inspections and general upkeep of all LPG depot plant, equipment and tools
- Carry out daily depot inspections and alert LPG depot Supervisor of all pertinent issues
- Assist with the filling of LPG tanks
- Assist with deliveries as and when necessary
- Any other duties as assigned by the Facility Supervisor
Qualification requirements:
- A sound secondary education or similar qualification in a technical field. 3 to 5 years working in an industrial facility in more than one position with the last year in a supervisory capacity.
Other competency requirements:
- Must be computer literate with proficiency in MS Outlook, MS Word and Excel
- A practical operator with a proven ability to get things done on time and on budget
- Numerate with the ability to analyze data
- Able to self plan, motivate, and deliver results
- Demonstrates enthusiasm and an attitude to work well with others in teams
- Excellent interpersonal relationships with the proven ability to supervise people
- HSSE and Emergency Codes compliance
- Have some knowledge of Customer Relationship Management systems and using credit card machine to accept payments
Job Title: LPG Packed Driver
Employer: Sol EC Ltd – Grenada
Location: Sol EC Ltd – Grenada LPG Depot
Reports to: LPG Plant Foreman
Subordinates: None
Purpose: To assure the safe and efficient day-to-day functioning of the SOL EC Ltd – Grenada LPG depot
Principal Accountabilities:
- Transport LPG from the plant to SOL customers, retailers or resellers
- Comply with all company safety rules, procedures and policies
- Maintain vehicle to comply with company standards
- Provide professional, courteous and high-level service to customers
- Complete field maintenance checks at customer sites and report finding to Supervisor
- Complete SMITH Driver Training programme
- Load, secure, transport, deliver and offload LPG to and from specified destinations
- Prepare and maintain records in accordance with procedures and policies
- Be prepared to work after-hours when necessary
- Provide feedback on improving the SOL reseller network
- Provide leads for LPG resellers, LPG residential users, LPG commercial users and Lubricant purchasers
- Maintain a professional working appearance
- Assure the highest level of safety awareness and practices at all times
- Attend safety and toolbox meetings and execute tasks as assigned
- Assist and/ or perform daily tank dip
- Assist with the process and documentation of receiving LPG products pumped from tankers, through pipelines and into the depot storage vessels
- Work with other staff and general sub-contractors used during the product receiving and/ or cylinder and tank filling operations
- Perform scheduled maintenance; assist with scheduled inspections and general upkeep of all LPG depot plant, equipment and tools
- Carry out daily depot inspections and alert LPG depot Supervisor of all pertinent issues
- Assist with the filling of LPG tanks
- Assist with deliveries as and when necessary
- Any other duties as assigned by the Facility Supervisor
Qualification requirements:
- A sound secondary education or similar qualification in a technical field. 3 to 5 years working in an industrial facility in more than one position with the last year in a supervisory capacity.
- Have a valid driver’s licence for operating heavy trucks and equipment.
Other competency requirements:
- Must be computer literate with proficiency in MS Outlook, MS Word and Excel
- A practical operator with a proven ability to get things done on time and on budget
- Numerate with the ability to analyze data
- Able to self plan, motivate, and deliver results
- Demonstrates enthusiasm and an attitude to work well with others in teams
- Excellent interpersonal relationships with the proven ability to Supervise people
- HSSE and Emergency Codes compliance
- Have some knowledge of Customer Relationship Management systems and using credit card machine to accept payments
Submit CVs to email: [email protected] Deadline for submissions: 20 August 2021.
