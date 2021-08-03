The Grand Bacolet Juvenile Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre (GBJRTC) invites applications from qualified candidates for the following position:
- ACCOUNTING OFFICER
The Accounting Officer provides financial analysis and strategic support to the General Manager and Board of Directors of the GBJRTC, controls all financial and accounting activities including but not limited to payables, payroll, financial statements and financial reports, operating in strict compliance with all approved accounting principles and standards as well as to the internal policies and processes of the GBJRTC.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or a related field from a recognized educational institution.
- Association of Chartered Certified Accounts (ACCA), Level 11, CAT, or equivalent professional body certification.
Experience:
- A minimum of 2 years working within a computerized accounting environment
- Leadership & Supervision
Skills/Abilities:
- Excellent computation skills
- Experience with QuickBooks or other accounting software
- Experience working with MS Office, particularly Excel
- Ability to analyze financial data and prepare financial reports, statements and projections
- Knowledge of key accounting concepts and standards
- Excellent organizational skills
- Good communication skills
- Good interpersonal skills
Applications along with Resume/CV should be addressed to the attention of the
GENERAL MANAGER, GBJRTC, Grand Bacolet, St Andrew
Email: [email protected]
DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS 16 AUGUST 2021
GBJRTC
