The Grand Bacolet Juvenile Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre (GBJRTC) invites applications from qualified candidates for the following position:

ACCOUNTING OFFICER

The Accounting Officer provides financial analysis and strategic support to the General Manager and Board of Directors of the GBJRTC, controls all financial and accounting activities including but not limited to payables, payroll, financial statements and financial reports, operating in strict compliance with all approved accounting principles and standards as well as to the internal policies and processes of the GBJRTC.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or a related field from a recognized educational institution.

Association of Chartered Certified Accounts (ACCA), Level 11, CAT, or equivalent professional body certification.

Experience:

A minimum of 2 years working within a computerized accounting environment

Leadership & Supervision

Skills/Abilities:

Excellent computation skills

Experience with QuickBooks or other accounting software

Experience working with MS Office, particularly Excel

Ability to analyze financial data and prepare financial reports, statements and projections

Knowledge of key accounting concepts and standards

Excellent organizational skills

Good communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Applications along with Resume/CV should be addressed to the attention of the

GENERAL MANAGER, GBJRTC, Grand Bacolet, St Andrew

Email: [email protected]

DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS 16 AUGUST 2021

GBJRTC

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.