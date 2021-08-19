The Rotary Clubs In Grenada are seeking to recruit a Coordinator to manage a community development project during the period September 2021 to 30 June 2022.

The ideal candidate should possess the following:

A first degree in social work, community development or a related field as well as 3 years experience in a similar position, or professional certification in social work and related fields plus a minimum of 5 years applicable work experience

Excellent financial and project management skills

Strong experience in coordinating stakeholder engagements and community relations activities

Proven track record in working confidently and constructively with a team

Good knowledge of community development organisations and the ability to work with diverse groups

Good knowledge of media organisations

Ability to prioritise and work to strict deadlines

A driver’s licence and access to a private vehicle will be considered an asset

Interested persons should send a letter of interest and a recent Curriculum Vitae (CV) to [email protected]

The deadline for receipt of applications is Tuesday, 31 August 2021.

Please note that only suitably qualified applicants will be contacted.