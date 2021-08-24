Reports to: Sales Manager
To ensure growth in overall sales and brands dominance by managing the brand marketing and selling techniques, using the tools of merchandising, planograms, relationship marketing and promotional techniques in order to gain competitive advantages for the CBG portfolio.
Key Duties:
- Lead and develop the Merchandising Team to ensure they are equipped with the tools needed to drive merchandising strategies on trade
- Ensures that the happy hour management of all Company brands are achieved in the trade
- Assist in the management of the implementation of account plans for merchandising, planograms, and promotions in the outlets of account
- Assist in the management of the warehousing of the promotional stock, point of sale materials, and 6pks to ensure inventory controls, minimum stock level and supply to customers are executed in effective manner guided by set accounting guidelines
- Advises on order quantities of 6pk and point of sale material to support key brand and sales strategies from internal and external suppliers
- Develops and executes promotional concepts that will encourage consumption and reinforce brand positioning for customers and consumers
- Contributes to the overall channel strategy by brand with monthly trade audits identifying action plans to captialise on opportunities and mitigate risks
- Provides monthly sales and distribution reports on products, customers, channels, competitive activities and potential for new products
- Analyse sales data, assist with sales forecasts, and make recommendations to optimize sales activities and increase market share
- Execute price surveys in the on and off-trade to ensure accurate price structure in the trade
- Compile and maintain database of competitor products in market
- Provides weekly merchandising summary from Merchandiser reports to enhance market share in the off-trade
Qualification and/or Experience:
- At least 5 years’ experience in Sales & Analysis
- Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing or Business Management will be an asset
- At least 2 years’ supervisory experience
Knowledge and Skills:
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook
- Good time management skills and ability to work with deadlines
- Strong leadership skills
- Ability to effectively manage people and resources to optimise efficiencies
- Self-confident, strong and politely assertive
Forward your letter of application and resume to [email protected]
Insert the job title in the subject line of your email e.g. “Application – Sales Coordinator.”
Closing Date: 3 September 2021
