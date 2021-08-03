Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Lyndon Lambert alias ‘Mamma Cannes Police’, 37 years of Mamma Cannes, St Andrew. Lambert is wanted by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department, Sauteurs Police Station, for questioning in connection with the offence of Robbery with Violence.

He is 5 feet in height, dark in complexion and medium built.

Anyone seeing Lyndon Lambert, alias “Mamma Cannes Police” or has any information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sauteurs Police Station at 442-9224; Criminal Investigation Department at 440-3921; Police Emergency at 911; Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police

