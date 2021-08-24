Position Opening: Project Manager for the Innovative Nature-based Solutions to Enhance Community Resilience in Grenada Programme

Target Start Date: 1 October 2021

Location: Grenada, West Indies

The Windward Islands Research and Education Foundation (WINDREF) is a non-profit international organisation dedicated to improving the health and well-being of peoples in the Caribbean and Developing Tropical Regions worldwide. This mission is carried out by appointing research fellows who are leaders in their field of study, encouraging partnership and collaboration with global experts in each field, and supporting the procurement of research grants to implement projects and studies. Over the past 27 years, WINDREF has secured grants from many funding agencies, including the UN, WHO, PAHO, FAO, World Bank, GIZ, USAID, NIH, Wellcome Trust, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (Grand Challenges) and more.

An opportunity has arisen for a Project Manager for a Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA)-funded project that will enhance the climate resilience of coastal communities in the Grenville Bay area, St Andrew, Grenada, through a series of targeted, complementary and innovative nature-based interventions which will provide significant social, environmental and economic benefits to the community. The position is approximately 2.5 years in duration, is located in Grenada, and is full-time.

The Project Manager will apply his/her technical expertise to provide oversight and coordination for the completion of the funded project — including all its various components — on time, within budget, and within scope. Essential functions include spearheading the monitoring of project activities and performance, managing the day-to-day operations of the project including contract administration, supporting the design and execution of stakeholder engagement activities, preparing various technical reports, and project documentation. This position will work directly with the Project Finance and Accounts Manager and together they will report to the Project Steering Committee. The Project Manager will manage the Technical Officer and work in collaboration with the subject matter experts to synergise workstreams, optimise project performance and ensure the project is delivered to the highest standards. It is anticipated that 3-4 full-time project team members will report directly to the Project Manager, in addition to contracted companies and personnel.

Key Responsibilities:

Work with the Project Finance and Accounts Manager and other personnel to develop budget forecasts at the start of the project and on an ongoing basis

Work with the Project Finance and Accounts Manager to procure quotes from suppliers and contractors. File all quotes and selected suppliers for potential audit, as per WINDREF financial policies

Work closely with the Project Finance and Accounts Manager in managing project costs to meet budgetary objectives and in adjusting to project constraints based on financial analysis

Collaborate with the Project Finance and Accounts Manager to support the review of all expense reimbursement submissions to ensure the project has sufficient funds to cover the expense and the budget line item is not exceeded as per EbA Facility guidelines

Collaborate with the Project Finance and Accounts Manager to ensure all project personnel are adhering to WINDREF financial policies and that all expenditures are in line with WINDREF financial policies

Work with the Project Finance and Accounts Manager to project expenditures to re-allocate budgets based on progress of project deliverables in real-time

Work with the Project Finance and Accounts Manager to request and gain approval for changes in budgets and project deliverables from the Project Steering Committee

Prepare quarterly and annual technical reports for WINDREF (as per WINDREF reporting requirements) and the EbA Facility (as per CBF reporting requirements)

Monitor the progress of project activities to ensure adherence to all technical specifications and advises of any risks and mitigation measures for successful implementation

Purposefully manage day-to-day operations of the project including supervision of project staff

Provide technical input in the preparation of tender documents for all contracted works and consultancies

Serve as a primary contact for the project and manages project communication and e.g. lessons learned, reports, project plans etc

Actively support the development and implementation of the communications, stakeholder engagement and monitoring and evaluation plans

Manage and maintain effective relations with project team members and seek to synergise efforts across different workstreams to optimize effort and impact

Supervise staff on a project basis and provide fieldwork and logistical support e.g. for activities related to research, trainings, meetings, communication, consultations etc

Make recommendations and take appropriate decisions to increase project success

Utilise industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout entire project execution

Experience and Knowledge:

Undergraduate university degree, preferably in engineering. A post-graduate degree is preferred

Professional project management certification (e.g. PMP, Prince2) is desirable

3-5 years proven technical experience as a project manager with demonstrated success in managing complex engineering projects

Sound knowledge of project management principles, methodologies and best practice including proficiency in the use of project management software and tools

Experience working with international funding agencies preferred

Experience managing staff, projects, workloads, and finances under deadlines

Experience leading and working with cross-functional teams

Experience working and communicating with a wide range of stakeholders

Experience leading and facilitating meetings

Demonstrated ability to manage the use of web conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex, GoTo Meetings, etc

Able to build and maintain strong working relationships

Able to work with minimal supervision

Strong written and verbal communications skills

Excellent analytical and organisational skills

Willingness to travel and work beyond typical office hours including evenings and weekends as needed per project demands

The position is located at WINDREF on the St George’s University campus in Grenada, West Indies. Remuneration is competitive and in line with experience and qualifications. Applicants should possess legal means to work in Grenada (e.g. Caribbean Skills Qualification Certificate, work permit). The job requires working from the St George’s University campus, and thus, requires full vaccination for Covid-19 and proof of vaccination.

If interested, please email a cover letter and resume to Kareem Coomansingh ([email protected]), copying Dr Randall Waechter ([email protected]) by 8 September 2021.

