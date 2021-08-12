The Regional Organisation of Women in Leadership (ROWL) is pleased to announce the enrollment of 26 participants for the 2021 Women in Politics Leadership Institute Programme.

The programme received a significant number of applications, and we are delighted to announce the participants’ names and their respective countries.

St Kitts & Nevis

Nisharma Rattan Mack

Gabriella Brantley

Talibah Byron

Isalean Phillip

St Lucia

Kenisha Jeffrey

Tamika Regis

Tracy Francis-Smith

Jolie Pistol

Bernell St Rose

Maundy Lewis

Vernesta Isidore

Kelly Ann Gajadhar

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Deah James

Chemora Mc Knee

Makini Barrow

Nafesha Richardson

Divya Singh

Antigua and Barbuda

Angelica O’Donoghue

Barbados

Keisha Hope

Alicia Forde

Kenisha Chase

Dominica

Gabrielle St Hilaire

Zethra Baron

Calvia Timothy

Grenada

Sydni Walker

Asha Buswada Bailey

This results-oriented leadership programme for young women in the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados was conceptualised in 2020 by the United States Embassy Bridgetown Barbados. The Regional Organisation of Women in Leadership now coordinates the 2021 programme with the support of the US Embassy Bridgetown, Barbados. Greater female participation in politics and leadership in the Caribbean is encouraged through active participation in sessions with leading professionals.

The programme commences 16 August 2021 and ends 29 September 2021 and will be facilitated by distinguished female leaders across the OECS and Barbados and also the United States. Participants will engage in topics such as:

Building your brand and finding your place in politics

Developing new skills to advance your career

Diversity, inclusion and community activism

Grow your professional network of fellow female leaders

The Regional Organisation of Women in Leadership congratulates the new inductees and looks forward to a productive 6 weeks with all the participants.

ROWL

