The Regional Organisation of Women in Leadership (ROWL) is pleased to announce the enrollment of 26 participants for the 2021 Women in Politics Leadership Institute Programme.
The programme received a significant number of applications, and we are delighted to announce the participants’ names and their respective countries.
St Kitts & Nevis
- Nisharma Rattan Mack
- Gabriella Brantley
- Talibah Byron
- Isalean Phillip
St Lucia
- Kenisha Jeffrey
- Tamika Regis
- Tracy Francis-Smith
- Jolie Pistol
- Bernell St Rose
- Maundy Lewis
- Vernesta Isidore
- Kelly Ann Gajadhar
St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Deah James
- Chemora Mc Knee
- Makini Barrow
- Nafesha Richardson
- Divya Singh
Antigua and Barbuda
- Angelica O’Donoghue
Barbados
- Keisha Hope
- Alicia Forde
- Kenisha Chase
Dominica
- Gabrielle St Hilaire
- Zethra Baron
- Calvia Timothy
Grenada
- Sydni Walker
- Asha Buswada Bailey
This results-oriented leadership programme for young women in the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados was conceptualised in 2020 by the United States Embassy Bridgetown Barbados. The Regional Organisation of Women in Leadership now coordinates the 2021 programme with the support of the US Embassy Bridgetown, Barbados. Greater female participation in politics and leadership in the Caribbean is encouraged through active participation in sessions with leading professionals.
The programme commences 16 August 2021 and ends 29 September 2021 and will be facilitated by distinguished female leaders across the OECS and Barbados and also the United States. Participants will engage in topics such as:
- Building your brand and finding your place in politics
- Developing new skills to advance your career
- Diversity, inclusion and community activism
- Grow your professional network of fellow female leaders
The Regional Organisation of Women in Leadership congratulates the new inductees and looks forward to a productive 6 weeks with all the participants.
