The Ministry of Finance is inviting Grenadians at home and in the diaspora to participate in its annual National Budget Consultation exercise for the fiscal year 2022.

The virtual consultation will take place on Thursday, 30 September from 6 – 9 pm via Zoom.

While obtaining feedback on the Government’s proposed strategic objectives, the consultation will also seek to strengthen existing strategic interventions and propose additional interventions, if necessary, to support the achievement of objectives and to solicit the support of the private sector to achieve desired outcomes.

After an opening ceremony that will feature remarks from Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, and Minister of Finance Honourable Gregory Bowen, breakout groups would engage in discussion on elements of the budget including Health and Wellness, Education, training needs and linkages to the work environment, Youth Empowerment, Entrepreneurship and Development; Digital Transformation, Gender inclusivity, Social Protection and Security, Economic Growth and transformation; and Competitive Business environment.

To ensure appropriate placement based on their area of interest, invitees are kindly asked to register using the link provided on the website, finance.gd by noon on Thursday.

Persons are also strongly encouraged to sign in to the Zoom meeting using their full name and the name of their organisation at least 10 minutes before the start of the consultation.

The pandemic has presented some unique challenges for the Grenadian economy and as a consequence, the Government is convinced that the path to recovery from the impact of this pandemic lies in a robust, resilient, sustainable economy.

The provision of healthcare with continued support for persons negatively impacted by the threat of Covid-19 remains high on the government’s agenda.

