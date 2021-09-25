The Government of Grenada has declared 25 and 26 September as national days for spiritual reflection, in recognition of the critical role of spirituality in dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government is therefore encouraging all religious and community leaders to unite and organise special virtual activities for those days.

Minister for Religious Affairs Hon. Emmalin Pierre, said Government recognises the extremely important role of the religious community in offering spiritual leadership and care to the nation, as it faces the challenges associated with managing the spread of Covid-19.

Minister Pierre noted the critical role the church has played in the nation’s welfare, both in good times and in times of crisis. She therefore commends the religious community for its leadership and encourages members with the words of scripture to be steadfast, unmovable and always abounding in the work of the Lord, ‘for as much as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord’ [1 Corinthians 15:58].

All Grenadians, including those in the diaspora, are encouraged to go before God as a nation, in reflection and prayer during the designated days of spiritual reflection.

Government solicits the support of all stakeholders, including media houses, in promoting the days and helping to create the appropriate atmosphere. The Religious Affairs Minister also continues to encourage all Grenadians to follow the Covid-19 protocols, get vaccinated, and remain safe.

GIS

