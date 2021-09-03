by Linda Straker

Individuals died after being admitted to General Hospital Covid-19 Unit

Current community spread with over 400 active cases

Positive cases have been recorded in all parishes

Within a 72-hour period, Grenada recorded 3 Covid-19 related deaths. All individuals died after being admitted to the Covid-19 Unit of the General Hospital. 6 individuals are currently hospitalised because of complications related to the virus.

The island is currently experiencing community spread of the virus with over 400 active cases. The daily Covid-19 dashboard for 1 September 2021 shows that 125 were confirmed as positive through PCR testing on that date, but there are hundreds awaiting results.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Myanna Charles disclosed on Tuesday that the rate of Covid-19 positive confirmations has increased from 3.2% to 11%, a change she described as dire. The positivity rate refers to the number of cases that are confirmed positive in the total number of tests conducted.

“A few days ago, health officials had to conduct about 33 tests before they got a positive case. Today, they are only conducting about 10 tests before they see a positive case,” Dr Charles said stressing the need for citizens to practice preventative measures such as wearing face-covering and or masks properly.

“The situation is very, very serious and we need to take heed and remember the core public preventative measures which include wearing the masks properly over your nose and mouth, social distancing, sanitising, and avoiding crowded spaces. More than ever, we need the general public to take heed and practice those measures,” she said.

A news release from the Government Information Service (GIS) said that positive cases have been recorded in all parishes. Statistics provided by the Ministry of Health reveal that St George has the highest rate of Covid-19 positive cases at 45%. St John/St Mark combined have recorded 31%, St Andrew 17%, St David 6% and St Patrick, 1%.

The spike in cases began occurring after hundreds of citizens participated in several mass gathering events. Some of these events were attended by a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, and according to Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Shawn Charles, preventive measures were lacking at these events.

During the month of August, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad confirmed that the Delta variant of the virus was present in Grenada after 10 samples were submitted for laboratory analysis.

The Acting CMO said that from observation, the Ministry of Health believes that the Delta variant is the variant infecting Grenadians in this current outbreak.

Grenada’s first Covid-19 related death occurred in January 2021.

