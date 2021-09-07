by Linda Straker

7 Grenadians have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours — 5 at the General Hospital in St George’s, 1 at the Princess Alice Hospital, and another in a community. This brings the total Covid-19 related deaths to 12.

Health Minister Nickolas Steele disclosed on Monday morning during a television programme that the General Hospital had recorded 4 deaths because he was not yet updated on the latest numbers.

Without sharing detailed information about the deaths, health officials confirmed they were between 26 and 85 years of age, including 4 females, and none of the deceased were vaccinated.

In the interview, Steele said that at this point Covid-19 is everywhere on the island especially in closeknit communities. “Deaths and positive cases are doubling exponentially,” said Steele. “It is everywhere, in every community in Grenada.”

Among those who have contracted the virus is a healthcare worker, whom Steele described as a case of “concern.”

“Healthcare workers have been affected; police have been affected,” said Steele, who urged vaccination and the following of protocols as measures to effectively combat the coronavirus. It was recently announced that 82 police officers tested positive for the virus.

The Minister said that one of the younger cases is a child that is less than one-year-old baby while another recent case is a grandmother who did not leave the house. “In some cases, they (the elderly) are shut-ins who never left their home, it’s coming and meet them at home,” he said. An increasing number of younger adults are tested positive for the virus.

“The threat has never been greater,” he said while disclosing that an entire floor at the general hospital is being set up as an intensive care unit dedicated to treating Covid-19 patients. The Ministry had already set up a unit containing no more than 20 beds, metres away from the General Hospital compound.

Within the past week, Grenada moved from having dozens of Covid-19 active cases to over 1,000 cases. The Ministry of Health is currently engaging in massive rapid and PCR testing at makeshift mobile sites at different locations throughout the island.

As of Monday, 6 September over 20 individuals were hospitalised, and between 17 August and 3 September, approximately 25 individuals were declared medically recovered.

