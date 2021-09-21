by Linda Straker

Unvaccinated clients are among majority who are becoming severely ill and succumbing

Review of deceased has shown that 97% of those who died were unvaccinated

10% are fully vaccinated and 5% are partially vaccinated with one dose

Health authorities say that an analysis of local Covid-19 data as it pertains to hospitalisation and deaths is showing that unvaccinated clients are among the majority who are becoming severely ill and succumbing to the disease.

“There are now local empirical data, undeniable data that shows the effectiveness of vaccination,” Health Minister Nickolas Steele said during the weekly post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday, 21 September 2021.

Grenada is currently experiencing an outbreak and community spread of Covid-19. Between 17 August and 20 September 2021, the total number of positive cases surpassed 4,000 while deaths categorised as Covid-19 related stands at 63.

Dr Myanna Charles, Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health disclosed that 85% of local active cases are not vaccinated, while 10% are fully vaccinated and 5% are partially vaccinated with one dose.

She said that a review of the deceased has shown that 97% of those who died were unvaccinated. “So again, we see that vaccination works. Remember the vaccines are here, it prevents severe illness, it prevents hospitalisation,” she said while pointing out the age of the deceased, ranges between 18 and 103 years.

“It is only through vaccination that we will get through this. We will keep fighting and put up our best fight,” said Steele as he urged citizens who are eligible to get vaccinated with either the Pfizer or the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The daily Ministry of Health Covid-19 dashboard shows that as of 20 September 2021, the number of persons receiving the first dose was 32,467 while 21,708 received the second dose and are considered fully vaccinated.

As part of its strategy to reduce the spread of the virus, Grenada instituted no movement weekends as of 10 September. Movements are only allowed for those seeking to get tested or vaccinated.

Health officials reported for the weekend of 18-19 September over 1,700 individuals were vaccinated. “The weekend was heartening,’’ said Dr Tyhiesia Donald, Acting Director of Medical Services.

Dr Carol McIntosh, Director of Hospital Services, said at the least, Grenada hopes to have 70 – 80% of the population vaccinated to prevent further spread of Covid-19 and death from the virus.

“The key is vaccination,’’ said Dr McIntosh, who also emphasised the need to observe health measures such as wearing masks, physical distancing, and hand sanitizing.

