So often, greatness that is born from the bowels of the simple life, unfortunately remains unnoticed and unrecognised.

Gladly though, that will not be the portion meted out to Brother George Wilson. After his unfortunate passing, Brother George will for a long time endure as an outstanding example of what determination to excel can do for the humble youth who anchors his worth in service to community, whether in school, or church, or on the playing field.

Brother George Wilson will be remembered for his sterling contributions to Grenada as a humble citizen, educator, motivator, farmer, and social thinker. Unquestionably, his greatness and value to us, the Grenada society, are not measured only in his personal achievements, but more so in the many lives that he influenced and chauffeured to prominence.

The quality of the late Brother George Wilson resonates in the excellent value of the family he headed and nurtured — an exemplary familial beacon not only for the people of St Mark, but also for the entire State of Grenada.

To his wife, Gemma, and their children, The Grenada Movement (TGM) extends its condolences. You are encouraged to continue to be strong and to continue to be guided by the principles that Brother George so passionately advocated and upheld. And while we may not be able to experience the depth and breadth of your untimely loss; the invaluable contribution of Brother George to us, as a people, shall remain a permanent feature in our catalogue of celebrated lives.

TGM

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.