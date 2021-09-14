by Central Health-Grenada

Mrs Helen Batson shared her journey in caring for her spouse who was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April 2020.

This Grenadian, who now lives in the United States of America, is a former police officer. She utilised every home remedy she could think of to assist her husband, as he battled a lengthy raging fever, severe weakness, and an ongoing cough. After an almost 2-week battle, he pulled through. Watch her testimony.

The personal testimony of Mrs Batson, shared by Central Health-Grenada, does not seek to replace any mandate by health officials. Each citizen must follow the health protocols outlined by Grenada’s Ministry of Health.

Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition. Never disregard or delay seeking professional medical advice or treatment. All Covid-19 protocols provided by Grenada’s Ministry of Health must be adhered to.

Central Health-Grenada is a grassroots initiative. Its purpose is to educate nationals about chronic non-communicable diseases. As Covid-19 has devastating effects on persons with pre-existing conditions, Central Health-Grenada felt it important to highlight its impact on those most at risk.

A Wife’s Journey: Battling Covid to Save Her Husband, is another installment of Central Health-Grenada’s Covid-19 & Those Most at Risk, series.

