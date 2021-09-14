Mrs Helen Batson shared her journey in caring for her spouse who was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April 2020.
This Grenadian, who now lives in the United States of America, is a former police officer. She utilised every home remedy she could think of to assist her husband, as he battled a lengthy raging fever, severe weakness, and an ongoing cough. After an almost 2-week battle, he pulled through. Watch her testimony.
The personal testimony of Mrs Batson, shared by Central Health-Grenada, does not seek to replace any mandate by health officials. Each citizen must follow the health protocols outlined by Grenada’s Ministry of Health.
Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition. Never disregard or delay seeking professional medical advice or treatment. All Covid-19 protocols provided by Grenada’s Ministry of Health must be adhered to.
Central Health-Grenada is a grassroots initiative. Its purpose is to educate nationals about chronic non-communicable diseases. As Covid-19 has devastating effects on persons with pre-existing conditions, Central Health-Grenada felt it important to highlight its impact on those most at risk.
A Wife’s Journey: Battling Covid to Save Her Husband, is another installment of Central Health-Grenada’s Covid-19 & Those Most at Risk, series.
People of Grenada let me tell you, as one who was also hit with Covid in March 2020, this disease is no joke. It is extremely dangerous. When I visited Grenada this past May, I was shocked to see the number of people either not wearing masks even on crowded buses, or wearing their masks under their chin or under their nose. I asked myself so many times, do people understand that the virus enters through the nose? I remember entering someone’s office to transact some business with someone, and he was wearing no mask, and the person I went with, her mask under her chin; and walking all over town like that. Going into other offices with her mask under her chin. What is happening now is something that was waiting to happen. So sad. Grenadians, please wake up. Do what is right. Protect yourself. Protect others.