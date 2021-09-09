The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information is pleased to provide additional support to parents who were unable to collect devices for students who were within the primary Grades 1 to 5, and Forms 1 to 5 during the last academic year.

In this regard, parents/guardians of students within that group are advised to submit their request for collection electronically via the LINK.

GIS

