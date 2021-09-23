The Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China (MOFCOM) China, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering scholarships for persons to pursue studies leading to Master’s degrees at various universities in China for the academic year 2022-2025.

2021 Master of Public Administration (National Development) 2021 Master Programme in Public Policy 2021 Master of Business Administration 2021 International Executive Master of Business Administration 2021 Master of Education 2021 Master of Public Diplomacy 2021 International Master of Public Administration 2021 Master Programme of International Relations 2021 Master of International Communication 2021 Master of Public Administration in Chinese Governance 2021 Master of Urban and Rural Planning 2021 Master Programme on Traffic and Transportation Engineering 2021 Master of Forest Economics and Policy 2021 Master of Educational Management 2021 Master of Tourism and Hotel Management 2021 Master of Industrial Engineering 2021 Master of Information and Communication Engineering 2021 Master of International Business 2021 Master of Public Health 2021 Master of Fishery Science 2021 Master of Meteorology 2021 Master of Software Engineering 2021 Master of Public Administration in International Development and Governance 2021 Master of Professional Accounting Programme 2021 Master’s Programme in Environmental Engineering 2021 International Master Programme in Environmental Management and Sustainable Development 2021 Master of International Law and Chinese Law 2021 Master of Electrical Engineering 2021 Master of Traffic and Transportation Engineering 2021 Master of Project Management 2021 Master of Comparative Education 2021 Master of Management (Rural Development and Management Studies) 2021 Master of Development and Governance 2021 Master of Social Work (Women’s Leadership and Social Development） 2021 Master Programme of Advanced Nursing Practice & Medical Technology in Developing Countries 2021 Master’s Degree Programme in Transportation Engineering (Rail Transportation Equipment） 2021 Doctoral Programme of Theoretical Economics (National Development) 2021 MOFCOM Scholarship (CSC Programme）

Detail Introductions for the 38 programmes can be downloaded at http://www.china-aibo.cn/en , under the column of “Partnership.”

MOFCOM scholarships are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and admission is at the discretion of the universities. Therefore, candidates are advised to submit their online application at the earliest convenience for early consideration by the respective universities.

PLEASE NOTE:

All online applications should be uploaded on or before 24 September 2021

After uploading applications and supporting documents online, 3 packages/copies of the uploaded documents MUST be submitted to the Scholarship Desk NO LATER THAN 30 September 2021

VALUE OF THE AWARD:

Travel Ticket

Full Tuition

Accommodation

Living allowance

Medical Insurance

Field Trips

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS

Completed China scholarship application form

Certified copies of academic certificates and transcript

Police Record (Only upon request by the Scholarship Desk)

Certified Copy of birth certificate

Certified copy of valid passport Bio-Data page

3 passport-sized photos

Medical Certificate (Only upon request by the Scholarship Desk)

Personal Statement as specified by the requirement under individual Universities

Please note individual Universities request varies by application requirement and procedure in addition to the above.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440-2737/2738 or email [email protected]

