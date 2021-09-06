The Ministry of Infrastructure Development informs the general public that the Langton Road, Gouyave, St John will be closed from Friday, 17 September 2021 for a period of 6 weeks.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the construction of a new retaining wall, box drain and concrete pavement. In this regard, the general public is advised to use the following alternative routes:

Dr Belle to Stoney Gutt Gouyave Estate through Middle River to St Peters Street

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public.

GIS

