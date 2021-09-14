The following is an update as of 9:30 pm on 13 September 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|260
|Active cases
|2,063
|• Imported
|8
|• Import-related
|0
|• Local
|2,055
|Hospitalised
|68
|In self-isolation
|2,063
|In quarantine facilities
|356
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|2,646
|• Imported
|127
|Recovered
|548
|Hospitalised
|94
|Deaths
|35
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|64,443
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|29,645
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|19,936
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|224,511,226
|New cases
|330,815
|Deaths
|4,627,540
|Vaccine doses administered
|5,534,977,637
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
An acceptable level is not set by the government but by health experts. Governments can only ask their citizens to take the virus serious. The doing has to be done by the people. Most people have realized by now that Covid 19 is a threat to health and life. Since more that two weeks the number of fully vaccinated can not climb from 19 to 20.000. Far too slow. As Storm likes to talk about government, if we can not control the virus by getting vaccinated, there will be more lock downs to come. Our leaders should think about sending health experts to the parishes and communities to convince those who are still hesitate by giving them proper information.
What can I say? Anyone with internet access can see the figures for themselves. Vaccinations are starting to go up at last but still nowhere near enough.
So the figures will continue to rise until the vaccine rate reach the acceptable level that the government set.
We all know that the initial process did not work and a large number of the population did not respond well to the uptake therefore the government had and have taken a different approach so we just have to watch and wait for the data to show how successful this method been