The following is an update as of 9:30 pm on 13 September 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 260 Active cases 2,063 • Imported 8 • Import-related 0 • Local 2,055 Hospitalised 68 In self-isolation 2,063 In quarantine facilities 356

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 2,646 • Imported 127 Recovered 548 Hospitalised 94 Deaths 35 RT-PCR tests conducted 64,443 Vaccinated (1st dose) 29,645 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 19,936

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 224,511,226 New cases 330,815 Deaths 4,627,540 Vaccine doses administered 5,534,977,637

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

