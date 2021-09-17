The following is an update as of 10:30 pm on 16 September 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 232 Active cases 2,306 • Imported 7 • Import-related 0 • Local 2,299 Hospitalised 55 In self-isolation 2,306 In quarantine facilities 352

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 3,262 • Imported 127 Recovered 910 Hospitalised 102 Deaths 46 RT-PCR tests conducted 65,786 Vaccinated (1st dose) 30,783 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 20,827

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 226,236,577 New cases 527,831 Deaths 4,654,548 Vaccine doses administered 5,634,533,040

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

GIS

