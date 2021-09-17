The following is an update as of 10:30 pm on 16 September 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|232
|Active cases
|2,306
|• Imported
|7
|• Import-related
|0
|• Local
|2,299
|Hospitalised
|55
|In self-isolation
|2,306
|In quarantine facilities
|352
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|3,262
|• Imported
|127
|Recovered
|910
|Hospitalised
|102
|Deaths
|46
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|65,786
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|30,783
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|20,827
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|226,236,577
|New cases
|527,831
|Deaths
|4,654,548
|Vaccine doses administered
|5,634,533,040
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
I had two AstraZenega and one Pfitzer shots already. Today I will get the last Pfitzer shot. I do not feel bad about it because first, nobody seems to want it and second, the vaccination will expire soon.
In Grenada? I didn’t know they were doing booster jabs already.
People who keep saying we need a three week lockdown to completely stop the virus are not thinking it through properly. For this to have any chance of working everybody would have to not leave their homes for three weeks, hospital, care & hospitality workers would have to stay at their places of work for three weeks. Everybody would have to go & stock up with enough food for three weeks, this would empty the supermarkets before everybody could get enough. Anybody who dies during this three week period would stay where they died, spreading stench & disease. No police could be out for three weeks (the criminals will be out & about though). No ambulances for seriously ill, they will just add to the corpses. No garbage collected – more disease.
After three weeks reopen & clean up. Even if corona virus is gone it will come back in from somewhere & the cycle starts again.
Get real – vaccination along with space, sanitation, masks & fresh air is the only way out of this.