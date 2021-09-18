The following is an update as of 8:00 pm on 17 September 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 228 Active cases 2,121 • Imported 8 • Import-related 0 • Local 2,113 Hospitalised 67 In self-isolation 2,121 In quarantine facilities 366

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 3,490 • Imported 128 Recovered 1,321 Hospitalised 108 Deaths 48 RT-PCR tests conducted 66,045 Vaccinated (1st dose) 31,120 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 21,234

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 226,844,344 New cases 571,075 Deaths 4,666,334 Vaccine doses administered 5,634,533,040

