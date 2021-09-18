The following is an update as of 8:00 pm on 17 September 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|228
|Active cases
|2,121
|• Imported
|8
|• Import-related
|0
|• Local
|2,113
|Hospitalised
|67
|In self-isolation
|2,121
|In quarantine facilities
|366
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|3,490
|• Imported
|128
|Recovered
|1,321
|Hospitalised
|108
|Deaths
|48
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|66,045
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|31,120
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|21,234
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|226,844,344
|New cases
|571,075
|Deaths
|4,666,334
|Vaccine doses administered
|5,634,533,040
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
