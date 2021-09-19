The following is an update as of 10:00 pm on 18 September 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 351 Active cases 2,444 • Imported 9 • Import-related 0 • Local 2,435 Hospitalised 74 In self-isolation 2,444 In quarantine facilities 305

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 3,841 • Imported 129 Recovered 1,347 Hospitalised 120 Deaths 50 RT-PCR tests conducted 66,417 Tests completed today 1,485 Vaccinated (1st dose) 31,721 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 21,348

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 226,844,344 New cases 571,075 Deaths 4,666,334 Vaccine doses administered 5,634,533,040

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

GIS

