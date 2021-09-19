The following is an update as of 10:00 pm on 18 September 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|351
|Active cases
|2,444
|• Imported
|9
|• Import-related
|0
|• Local
|2,435
|Hospitalised
|74
|In self-isolation
|2,444
|In quarantine facilities
|305
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|3,841
|• Imported
|129
|Recovered
|1,347
|Hospitalised
|120
|Deaths
|50
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|66,417
|Tests completed today
|1,485
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|31,721
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|21,348
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|226,844,344
|New cases
|571,075
|Deaths
|4,666,334
|Vaccine doses administered
|5,634,533,040
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
I see that today a new line entry (“Tests Completed Today”) was just added to the Dashboard. This is helpful because you can see at a glance how the testing is going (rather than having to do the subtraction from the prior day totals)
As Mr. Slaine has pointed out, the uptick in testing has revealed a jump in the number of cases. Not at all surprising. But the positivity hit rate (351/1485) yesterday was about 24%, versus the extraordinarily high positivity rate (I believe around 80%) the prior 2 days during which fewer tests were administered. Not too much can be drawn from this lower positivity rate, however.
The MoH is to be commended for the increase in testing, and the hope is that testing will continue to increase. However, it is not a particularly good measure of how the virus is spreading in Grenada –and how we are doing at combating it– because of the statistical anomaly of how the test subjects are being selected.
May I suggest that the MoH also add another new line to the Daily Dashboard (“Vaccines Administered Today, First/Second”). This will provide, at a glance, a good barometer of how we are doing as a nation in combating the scourge of Covid. Yes, this data is also easily obtained by simply subtracting the prior day totals. But having it readily accessible might help in getting people focused and engaged on this key metric. The 600 or so “First Doses” administered yesterday was a good step in the right direction. I know and commend many of the people who worked very hard to achieve this result. But should be viewed as a base upon which we continue to build.
2,444 active cases (as of today)
74 hospitalized (at capacity)
50 deaths (so far)
Pray for Grenada, this virus is unleashed now on the island.
