The following is an update as of 9:30 pm on 21 September 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 143 Active cases 2,260 • Imported 9 • Import-related 0 • Local 2,251 Hospitalised 72 In self-isolation 2,260 In quarantine facilities 418

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 4,356 • Imported 129 Recovered 2,021 Hospitalised 151 Deaths 75 RT-PCR tests conducted 67,371 Tests completed today Vaccinated (1st dose) 32,727 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 22,010

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 228,807,631 New cases 308,107 Deaths 4,697,099 Vaccine doses administered 5,776,127,976

