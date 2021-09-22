The following is an update as of 9:30 pm on 21 September 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|143
|Active cases
|2,260
|• Imported
|9
|• Import-related
|0
|• Local
|2,251
|Hospitalised
|72
|In self-isolation
|2,260
|In quarantine facilities
|418
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|4,356
|• Imported
|129
|Recovered
|2,021
|Hospitalised
|151
|Deaths
|75
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|67,371
|Tests completed today
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|32,727
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|22,010
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|228,807,631
|New cases
|308,107
|Deaths
|4,697,099
|Vaccine doses administered
|5,776,127,976
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
