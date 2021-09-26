The following is an update as of 9:30 pm on 25 September 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|63
|Active cases
|2,034
|• Imported
|8
|• Import-related
|0
|• Local
|2,026
|Hospitalised
|66
|In self-isolation
|2,034
|In quarantine facilities
|285
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|4,829
|• Imported
|129
|Recovered
|2,679
|Hospitalised
|214
|Deaths
|116
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|68,065
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|33,654
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|22,869
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|230,418,451
|New cases
|483,898
|Deaths
|4,724,876
|Vaccine doses administered
|5,874,934,542
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
The ONS (Office of National Statistics) and many British scientists have admitted that the so-called antibodies provided by the Vaccines dip several weeks after injection and they have acknowledged that this means the supposed protection the inoculation give disappears over time. Many people around the world have natural immunity to Covid which is long lasting and means the unvaccinated are in a better position to fight the variants and any future outbreaks –
Check out Dr Peter McCullough , Dr Vladimir Zelenko , Dr Mike Yeadon , Dr Philip McMillan , Robert Malone MR , Geert Vanden Bossche , and many many other doctors and scientists far more qualified than most who are speaking the truth about this so-called pandemic and the vaccinations . Be informed don’t be afraid – just saying
The majority of Covid cases in the hospitals in the UK are those who are vaccinated – you can check the actual figures on the ONS (Office of National Statistics ) website . The Vaccines do not stop infection nor transmission of Covid and in many cases are causing other problems as reported on the Yellow Card scheme in UK and the VAERS reporting of adverse events in the USA – The PCR tests are not giving accurate results either which is a well known fact – so some folks may well be dying of other causes but because they had a positive PCR test this is recorded as a Covid death – it is time for people to face facts and not fear – just saying –
Fools or better yet sheep heading over a cliff.
Please be specific. Who are the foolish sheep?
Pastors are not vocally advising their flock in Grenada and through out the W.I to protect themselves and their families. They’re all influenced by American evangelist. You’ll notice the Muslim community is almost 100% or very close due to the Imams advising.All the breadfruit and banana is not going to help you!
2.4% of total cases has resulted in death. Why are 77% of the population willing to take the chance rather than get vaccinated?
No, it’s less than 2.4% because the actual number of cases is significantly higher than the reported/detected number of cases. The actual mortality rate (with access to care) is less than 1%.
I’m not saying this as a way to minimize the seriousness of the disease. Even with a mortality rate of 0.5%, if we let this disease spread uncontrolled, hundreds will die and that is unacceptable.
But we need to be as accurate as possible so as not to give the covid-deniers and anti-vaxxers any reason to accuse us of scare-mongering or blowing things out of proportion.
We can only go by recorded figures. We all suspect actual cases may be higher & we don’t even know for sure how many people are actually getting tested.
1% sound low. I agree with mr slaine we can only go by figures we know. We know that out of all the cases we found 2.4% of them are dead
I agree. By making up numbers you just give food to the anti vaccers. 2.4% death rate is just not the case. What is the sense in making matters worse than they are? With so view tests conducted, you surely can’t believe, we just have 5000 cases in Grenada. As I said last week, under my neighbors alone I can name more than 10 cases. Don’t forget in order to reach herd immunity and finally get past this virus or at least open a new chapter, 75% have to be immune.
I am not making up numbers just using the officially used numbers. I think we can all surmise the actual number of cases is much higher & the lower numbers are due to lack of testing. But, even in the UK where testing is much higher, there have been 7.63 million cases & 136,000 (0.136 million) deaths this still equates to 1.78% death rate amongst Covid cases in UK. This is against a backdrop of much higher vaccination rates (over 75%) & a much better funded & organised health service.
No tests yesterday & only ten the day before? Is this a typo?
The stats only show PCR tests. I believe they have been using the rapid antigen tests which aren’t given in the stats.
It says RT-PCR tests so they should be recording both tests.
Not upon entry they dont.
I know it is PCR for incomers but locally it is usually Lateral Flow Test unless you test negative but are showing symptoms of Covid then a PCR test is done for confirmation. LFT can show false negatives but neither of the two tests give false positives.
The imported cases are not moving in spite of the airport and ports being open.
Yet there is massive increase in our locals being positive and sadly the number of deaths has skyrocketed to this unimaginable figure.
The government has to put a lot more effort in getting their citizens vaccinated as they were given the funds to assist them with this initiative in the first place.
The people are now very scared so this method has work so please put extra people out there to get all the people who wants to get vaccine as a matter of urgency.
If imported cases are not moving it shows that being fully vaccinated is working.