The following is an update as of 9:30 pm on 25 September 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 63 Active cases 2,034 • Imported 8 • Import-related 0 • Local 2,026 Hospitalised 66 In self-isolation 2,034 In quarantine facilities 285

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 4,829 • Imported 129 Recovered 2,679 Hospitalised 214 Deaths 116 RT-PCR tests conducted 68,065 Vaccinated (1st dose) 33,654 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 22,869

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 230,418,451 New cases 483,898 Deaths 4,724,876 Vaccine doses administered 5,874,934,542

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

GIS

