The following is an update as of 8:45 pm on 27 September 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 83 Active cases 1,795 • Imported 7 • Import-related 0 • Local 1,788 Hospitalised 70 In self-isolation 1,795 In quarantine facilities 327

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 5,005 • Imported 129 Recovered 3,080 Hospitalised 225 Deaths 130 RT-PCR tests conducted 68,889 Vaccinated (1st dose) 34,023 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 23,144

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 231,703,120 New cases 286,460 Deaths 4,746,620 Vaccine doses administered 5,924,819,985

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

GIS

