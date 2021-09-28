The following is an update as of 8:45 pm on 27 September 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|83
|Active cases
|1,795
|• Imported
|7
|• Import-related
|0
|• Local
|1,788
|Hospitalised
|70
|In self-isolation
|1,795
|In quarantine facilities
|327
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|5,005
|• Imported
|129
|Recovered
|3,080
|Hospitalised
|225
|Deaths
|130
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|68,889
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|34,023
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|23,144
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|231,703,120
|New cases
|286,460
|Deaths
|4,746,620
|Vaccine doses administered
|5,924,819,985
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
The most interesting part of this is if you look at the total amount of testing done. Today was 68889, yesterday was 68770. That means a total of 119 covid tests were performed today. 83 new cases today of those 119 tests. 70% positivity rate. Don’t be fooled by the declining cases, the situation is still bad, if not getting worse. The media is trying to convince you that cases are declining, when in reality, they are just doing significantly less testing.
Get vaccinated.
Exactly what I keep saying. Not enough testing is being done. We don’t have a clue what the real number of active cases are.
Government trying to put a brave gave on the situation. People need to take care of themselves and get vaccinated regardless of numbers.