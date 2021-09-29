The following is an update as of 10:00 pm on 28 September 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 34 Active cases 1,543 • Imported 6 • Import-related 0 • Local 1,537 Hospitalised 73 In self-isolation 1,543 In quarantine facilities 345

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 5,039 • Imported 129 Recovered 3,361 Hospitalised 237 Deaths 135 RT-PCR tests conducted 68,103 Vaccinated (1st dose) 34,159 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 23,593

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 232,075,351 New cases 353,802 Deaths 4,752,988 Vaccine doses administered 5,924,819,985

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

