The following is an update as of 10:00 pm on 28 September 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|34
|Active cases
|1,543
|• Imported
|6
|• Import-related
|0
|• Local
|1,537
|Hospitalised
|73
|In self-isolation
|1,543
|In quarantine facilities
|345
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|5,039
|• Imported
|129
|Recovered
|3,361
|Hospitalised
|237
|Deaths
|135
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|68,103
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|34,159
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|23,593
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|232,075,351
|New cases
|353,802
|Deaths
|4,752,988
|Vaccine doses administered
|5,924,819,985
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
The RT-PCR test figure is an error – guess it should read 69,103, not 68,103 since yesterday was 68,889
The number of new cases is definitely on a downward trend I am glad to say.
Well, there can be no doubt anymore. Obviously we (the people in charge) don’t want to find out how bad it is. 34 new cases can simply not be true.
Doubting Thomas!