First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New confirmed cases
|101
|Active cases
|1,584
|New recoveries
|56
|Hospitalised
|70
|Tests done today
|487
|Test positivity
|20.7%
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|5,140
|Recovered
|3,417
|Hospitalised
|245
|Deaths
|139
|Fully vaccinated
|2.9%
|Partially vaccinated
|0.7%
|Unvaccinated
|96.4%
|Tests conducted
|69,590
|Fully vaccinated (2 doses)
|23,980
|Partially vaccinated (1 dose only)
|10,402
|Total vaccine doses administered
|58,362
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
Much better break down of information once you get used to the way vaccinated numbers are expressed.
Vaccinated are now shown as first dose ONLY 10,402 & fully vaccinated 23,980, before first doses also included those who have had second doses also. The percentage figure refers to percentage of DEATHS that are fully, partly or unvaccinated.
