The following is an update as of 9:30 pm on 3 September 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|281
|Active cases
|868
|• Imported
|9
|• Import-related
|0
|• Local
|859
|Hospitalised
|7
|In self-isolation
|868
|In quarantine facilities
|561
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|1098
|• Imported
|124
|Recovered
|225
|Hospitalised
|24
|Death(s)
|5
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|60,902
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|26,545
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|19,450
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|218,946,836
|New cases
|687,832
|Deaths
|4,539,723
|Vaccine doses administered
|5,289,724,918
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
I said last week we would hit 1,000 active cases by the end of this week, we are at 859 with the weekend to go. This is what happens in a largely unvaccinated population when the virus starts to hit hard, it is exacerbated by lax behaviour. The NNP government of Grenada bears some responsibility for this. Their slack response to testing, until this week, has contributed to the “it won’t happen to us” attitude. I do not personally believe, although I have no proof, that cases have been so low for so long, just that we did not know due to lack of testing. The virus has probably been among us, in asymptomatic form, for many months.