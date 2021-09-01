The following is an update as of 9 pm on 31 August 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 78 Active cases 341 • Imported 11 • Import-related 0 • Local 330 Hospitalised 4 In self-isolation 341 In quarantine facilities 746

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 539 • Imported 123 Recovered 196 Hospitalised 17 Death(s) 2 RT-PCR tests conducted 59,673 Vaccinated (1st dose) 25,353 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 19,228

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 216,867,420 New cases 521,035 Deaths 4,507,837 Vaccine doses administered 5,019,907,027

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

GIS

