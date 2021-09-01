The following is an update as of 9 pm on 31 August 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|78
|Active cases
|341
|• Imported
|11
|• Import-related
|0
|• Local
|330
|Hospitalised
|4
|In self-isolation
|341
|In quarantine facilities
|746
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|539
|• Imported
|123
|Recovered
|196
|Hospitalised
|17
|Death(s)
|2
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|59,673
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|25,353
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|19,228
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|216,867,420
|New cases
|521,035
|Deaths
|4,507,837
|Vaccine doses administered
|5,019,907,027
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
A 30% increase on yesterday’s numbers. All you anti vaxxers must find this scary. Stop your nonsense & get vaccinated, it is the only way. Herbs, vitamins, horse worming medicine & God will not stop you from getting it.