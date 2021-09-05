The following is an update as of 9:30 pm on 4 September 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|140
|Active cases
|1,004
|• Imported
|10
|• Import-related
|0
|• Local
|994
|Hospitalised
|17
|In self-isolation
|1,004
|In quarantine facilities
|490
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|1,238
|• Imported
|126
|Recovered
|229
|Hospitalised
|34
|Death(s)
|5
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|61,817
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|26,647
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|19,460
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|218,946,836
|New cases
|687,832
|Deaths
|4,539,723
|Vaccine doses administered
|5,289,724,918
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
A lot of Grenadians on Facebook are questioning the validity of these figures because the number of recovered cases do not seem to be going up. They rightly point out the recovery period is usually fourteen days but they forget that the vast majority of new cases were confirmed less than fourteen days ago so they will not have recovered yet. I hope that debunks another myth & conspiracy theory.
If we do not drastically improve vaccination rates there will be two thousand cases by next week, although the partial lockdown will help by reducing movement & mixing of people.
This is no doubt now the first wave for Grenada. People take heed.