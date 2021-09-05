The following is an update as of 9:30 pm on 4 September 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 140 Active cases 1,004 • Imported 10 • Import-related 0 • Local 994 Hospitalised 17 In self-isolation 1,004 In quarantine facilities 490

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 1,238 • Imported 126 Recovered 229 Hospitalised 34 Death(s) 5 RT-PCR tests conducted 61,817 Vaccinated (1st dose) 26,647 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 19,460

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 218,946,836 New cases 687,832 Deaths 4,539,723 Vaccine doses administered 5,289,724,918

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

