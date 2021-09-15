The Covid-19 Response Team for Carriacou and Petite Martinique in collaboration with the Ministry of Health inform all that there will be a Covid-19 Vaccination Pop-Up clinic for adults and children 12 years and over at the Hillsborough Tennis Court on Thursday, 16 September 2021, from 9 am to 2 pm.

The vaccines to be administered will be the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine, which was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for both adults and children, and AstraZeneca for persons 18 years and over.

Parents are asked to accompany their child/children at the Vaccination Pop-Up clinic and have a valid ID in possession.

We thank you for your advance cooperation in an effort to protect yourself, family, and friends.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique

