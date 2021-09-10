The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) continues to support examination candidates and build capacity through collaborative partnerships with international, higher education institutions.

During a virtual ceremony on 8 September 2021, CXC® inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Midwestern State University (MSU Texas), to establish a formal basis of cooperation between the organisations in the field of education.

The MOU establishes an articulation agreement through which CXC® candidates can earn partial credit requirements toward a course of study at MSU Texas, as a result of course equivalencies with the CXC® Associate Degree and/or relevant CAPE® Units.

The partnership will also focus on the areas of curriculum and assessment development and processing, training, research as well as other possible areas of technical collaboration.

CXC® and MSU Texas will:

Collaborate on research for the digital transformation of the education system;

Collaborate on faculty and staff development to advance teaching, learning and assessment in the Caribbean; and

Facilitate the sharing of examination results for the purpose of matriculation, as authorised by candidates.

During the ceremony, Dr Eduardo Ali, Pro-Registrar and Deputy CEO of CXC® explained, “Expanding the reach of the Caribbean Examinations Council through agreements with international institutions not only serves to develop and strengthen the organisation but it enables us to fulfill our mission “to develop the human capital of our Caribbean people through partnerships for global competitiveness.” As one of the institutions within the Caribbean Community (Caricom), any growth and success for CXC® redounds to the benefit of the region as well. As we continue to implement our 2021–2025 Strategic plan, our focus is on becoming a digitally transformed enterprise providing quality, relevant and globally recognised educational services. We are therefore grateful for the insights which MSU Texas can impart, as a result of its illustrious, almost century-long journey in education.”

Dr James Johnston, Interim President of Midwestern State University shared his perspective on the agreement, “We are very sensitive to the cost of attendance and the time to degree… I see the value in counting all the work students may have or bring with them to Midwestern State University. With this agreement we also recognise and appreciate the Caribbean Examinations Council for its exceptional quality and credentials. I say all of this to characterise the importance of this articulation agreement to improve transferability of coursework to Midwestern State University and thereby better serve all of our students.”

The MOU between the 2 organisations will be in place for 5 years.

