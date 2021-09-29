Digicel customers are in for a Primetime treat with the news that Digicel Prime Bundles are getting a supercharged upgrade.

With Digicel Prime Bundles already packed with excitement courtesy of our suite of 8 apps offering something for everyone, along with masses and masses of data for customers to enjoy them and everything else they love, now Digicel is delivering on its promise to customers of simply more with TikTok and YouTube joining the Digicel Prime Bundle family.

With the new upgraded Digicel Prime Bundles, customers will now get 10 apps, each with their own generous data allotment, as well as a big side helping of any use data – for just a little bit more money.

How can customers get in on them? Well, that’s simple too. Existing Digicel Prime Bundle subscribers can simply opt out of their existing option and into the new supercharged Digicel Prime Bundles. And why wouldn’t they? With YouTube and TikTok on deck, Digicel Prime Bundles are on fire.

Commenting on the new supercharged Digicel Prime Bundles, Digicel Grenada CEO, Merlyn Horsford-Williams said; “When we stepped out as a Digital Operator last October, we made a promise to customers of simply more and wowed them with our Digicel Prime Bundles with a suite of apps and huge helpings of data.”

Williams continued; “Well, promise made, promise kept. Now, we’re wowing our customers again. In welcoming TikTok and YouTube to the Digicel Prime Bundle family, we’re letting customers know that we’re always listening, that we care about them – and that now, Primetime hits even harder.”

Digicel

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.