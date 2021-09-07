The Ministry of Finance (MOF) advises the general public that the following offices will be closed to the public on Friday, 10 September 2021 from 2 pm:

Inland Revenue Division – Cash Office, Carenage, St George’s

Treasury – Carenage, St George’s

Treasury Sub Office at Botanical Gardens

All District Revenue Offices – Cash Collection Section

The Ministry of Finance apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused by this early closure and encourages taxpayers and the public in general to make use of the online payment platforms: pay.gov.gd and taxservices.gov.gd.

Regular services will resume on Monday, 13 September 2021 from 8 am.

GIS

