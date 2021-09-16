The Customs and Excise Division wishes to advise the general public that all cash offices of the division will be closed on Friday, 17 September 2021 from 2:30 pm. Please note that all other offices will be closed at 4 pm.

The division apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused by this early closure. Regular Service will resume on Monday, 20 September 2021 from 8 am.

Management, Customs & Excise Division

