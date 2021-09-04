Emergency Powers (Covid-19) (No. 3) Regulations, shall come into force on the 4th day of September 2021 and expire at 11:59 p.m. on the 21st day of September 2021.

Emergency Powers (Covid-19) (No. 3) (Amendment) Regulations shall be read as one with the Emergency Powers (Covid-19) (No. 3) Regulations, 2021, SRO No. 36 of 2021 hereinafter referred to as the “principal Regulations”.

