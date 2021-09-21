These Regulations shall come into force on the 21st day of September, 2021 and expire at 11:59 p.m. on the 5th day of October, 2021.

Restriction on freedom of movement.—(1) Subject to sub-regulation (2), beginning at 7:00 p.m. on the 21st day September, 2021 a curfew shall be imposed daily from the hours of 7:00 p.m. and ending at 5:00 a.m. the following day, and during this period every person shall remain confined to their place of residence (inclusive of their yard space) to avoid contact outside of his or her household, except as provided in these Regulations or as may be authorised in writing by the Commissioner of Police in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer.

(2) Notwithstanding sub-regulation (1), there shall be a curfew during the following periods–

(a) from 5:00 p.m. on Friday the 24th day of September, 2021 to 5:00 a.m. on Monday 27th September, 2021;

(b) from 5:00 p.m. on Friday the 1st day of October, 2021 to 5:00 a.m. on Monday 4th October, 2021,

and during those periods every person shall remain confined to their place of residence (inclusive of their yard space) to avoid contact outside of his or her household, except—

(i) for the purposes of being vaccinated or tested for COVID-19;

(ii) as provided under sub-regulation (4) or regulation 2(1) or (2); or

(iii) as may be authorised in writing by the Commissioner of Police in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer in accordance with sub-regulation (5).

GIS

