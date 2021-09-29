EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (EOI)

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

ENTERPRISE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COMPONENT (EBD)

CLIMATE SMART AGRICULTURE and RURAL ENTERPRISE PROGRAMME (SAEP)

BACKGROUND

The Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) is seeking suitable applicants for the position of Business Development Officer under the Enterprise Business Development Component (EBD) of the Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP).

SAEP seeks to address the high unemployment levels among young people and the high exposure of agriculture production to climate change and variability, thereby contributing to the reduction of poverty and vulnerability of men and women in rural communities in the tri-island state.

The EBD component will specifically focus on reducing the unemployment levels of young people between the ages of 16–35, particularly unemployed and underemployed men and women, by providing access to capacity building, technical services and financing.

OBJECTIVE AND RESULTS

The objective of this assignment is therefore to facilitate and ensure the successful implementation of the training, handholding and technical assistance activities under the Enterprise Business Development component of SAEP with the aim of creating employment through the startup of new enterprises and the expansion of existing enterprises.

The Business Development Officer will therefore be primarily engaged in implementing activities relating to Entrepreneurial Training (ET), Business Development Services (BDS) and Grant Financing as detailed in the Terms of Reference.

CRITERIA

The ideal candidate will be a professional with proven record in providing technical assistance, business development and support services. Additionally, the criteria for shortlisting candidates are as follows: