EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (EOI)
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICER
ENTERPRISE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COMPONENT (EBD)
CLIMATE SMART AGRICULTURE and RURAL ENTERPRISE PROGRAMME (SAEP)
BACKGROUND
The Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) is seeking suitable applicants for the position of Business Development Officer under the Enterprise Business Development Component (EBD) of the Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP).
SAEP seeks to address the high unemployment levels among young people and the high exposure of agriculture production to climate change and variability, thereby contributing to the reduction of poverty and vulnerability of men and women in rural communities in the tri-island state.
The EBD component will specifically focus on reducing the unemployment levels of young people between the ages of 16–35, particularly unemployed and underemployed men and women, by providing access to capacity building, technical services and financing.
OBJECTIVE AND RESULTS
The objective of this assignment is therefore to facilitate and ensure the successful implementation of the training, handholding and technical assistance activities under the Enterprise Business Development component of SAEP with the aim of creating employment through the startup of new enterprises and the expansion of existing enterprises.
The Business Development Officer will therefore be primarily engaged in implementing activities relating to Entrepreneurial Training (ET), Business Development Services (BDS) and Grant Financing as detailed in the Terms of Reference.
CRITERIA
The ideal candidate will be a professional with proven record in providing technical assistance, business development and support services. Additionally, the criteria for shortlisting candidates are as follows:
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management / Administration / Marketing / Economics / Finance or any equivalent combination of education, experience and training which provides the required knowledge and skills
- At least 5 years practical experience in the delivery of entrepreneurial and business development support services to MSMEs
- Ability to work effectively in a team environment, manage time and orchestrate multiple tasks simultaneously
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Effective problem-solving skills and
- Experience in performing basic QuickBooks and accounting functions and excellent knowledge of the domestic environment.
DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF EOI
Interested candidates are required to review the full Terms of Reference at grenadaidc.com or facebook.com/InvestGrenada and must submit one electronic copy of their curriculum vitae and cover letter to [email protected] no later than 15 October 2021 at 4:00 pm Eastern Caribbean Time (8:00 pm GMT). No late submissions will be accepted.
For further information on the EOI and details on the Programme, please contact Mrs Shievlyn Noel – Project Coordinator, Enterprise Business Development, Grenada Investment Development Corporation via email [email protected].
GIDC
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.