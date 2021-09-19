“It is with deep sadness, I extend my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Ms Leah Guadeloupe also known as Faithina Guadeloupe, Carriacou’s first recorded Covid related death.

Ms Guadeloupe, aged 99, was one of 11 residents of the Top Hill Senior Citizens Home who have tested positive for the dreaded Covid-19 virus, and succumbed this morning at the Princess Royal Hospital.

Cousin Faithina was well known on the Island and made her due contribution in so many ways.

My fellow Carriacouans and Petite Martiniquans, this reminds us of the dreaded impact of Covid-19 and I implore upon every one of you to spare no efforts in this fight to protect yourself, family and friends.” – Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique

