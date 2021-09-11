Officers attached to the Drug Squad arrested and charged 4 men, inclusive of a Trinidadian, after 9 kilos of cocaine were seized during an operation on Monday, 6 August 2021, at Marquis, St Andrew.

Charged are Lindon Francis, Rahim Francis and Rondel Rogers all Fishermen of Soubise, St Andrew, and Codel Douglas, a national of Trinidad and Tobago. Douglas also received an additional charge of Entering the State without the Consent of an Immigration Officer. He appeared during a special sitting of the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 10 September 2021, and was remanded to custody at Her Majesty’s Prisons. Douglas will reappear in court on 20 September 2021.

The other accused men are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, 13 September 2021.

Office of Commissioner of Police

